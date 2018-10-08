Friends and family will have a chance to say goodbye next week to retired Lt. Col. Larry Cole, a former Killeen City Councilman who died Friday following an early morning crash in Killeen.
Funeral services for Cole, 81, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Killeen First Baptist Church, 3310 S. W.S. Young Drive, according to the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home website. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 11463 State Highway 195.
Cole served on the council from 2006 to 2011 before he was swept out of office by recall alongside four other council members — Scott Cosper, Kenny Wells, Juan Rivera and Billy Workman.
Prior to his time on council, Cole was a long-time representative on the Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission, where he served for 16 years.
According to Herald archives, Cole, originally from Odessa, served 24 years in the Army and 12 in the National Guard. He was an armor officer with tours in Germany, Korea and Vietnam and was awarded three Purple Hearts, three Bronze Stars for valor and two Cross Gallantry awards, one with Palm and another with Gold Star.
A visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen at 1615 S. Fort Hood St.
An investigation into the crash that led to Cole’s death is ongoing.
