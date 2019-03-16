Residents can hear the platforms of Killeen Independent School District candidates Monday evening at a forum sponsored by the Killeen Daily Herald.
The forum is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 South W.S. Young Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Attendees can register to vote on their way into the forum. The League of Women Voters will have a table outside the ballroom door from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Forum topics will include the $426 million bond money and how it is spent, special education, students’ success and district finances.
Seven candidates are vying for three board seats. Candidates are:
Place 1: Lan Carter, Shelley Wells, incumbent
Place 2: David Michael Jones, Susan Jones, incumbent
Place 3: Stanley Golaboff, Robert People, Corbett Lawler, incumbent
Place 5: (uncontested) Brett Williams, incumbent
As is the Herald’s standard practice, candidates will not be given the exact questions in advance.
The forum will be moderated by editors Rose Fitzpatrick and Dave Miller. Each candidate will be asked to address each question. Candidates will have one minute to answer. Each candidate will have two minutes for an opening statement and one minute for a closing statement.
The deadline to register to vote for the May 4 election is April 4. Early voting begins April 22.
IF YOU GO:
What: KISD candidate forum
When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Also: Voters can register from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., courtesy of the League of Women Voters.
