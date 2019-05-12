The Gala of the Royal Horses will return to the Bell County Expo Center in Belton Tuesday and Wednesday. Performances will begin 7 p.m. each night in the Equestrian and Livestock Complex.
Following in the family footsteps of seven generations, Riding Master René Gasser has recreated a show for this tour, only previously seen at the famous riding schools in Vienna and Spain. The Royal Horses of Europe are some of the most celebrated in history, favored for centuries by royalty, equestrian riders and this performance celebrates the tradition, athleticism and grace of these revered creatures.
For the last 12 years, Gasser had been touring both in Australia and abroad with his various productions, which include “Lipizzaner’s With the Stars,” “Equestra” and “The Horseman from Snowy River.” Gasser said he is now excited to bring audiences in North America his production of Gala of the Royal Horses.
The show will include performances that feature the Lipizzaner Stallions, the Spanish Andalusian, Friesian, and the Arabian breeds, as well as the recently added Quarter horse. The event is dedicated to showing off the beauty and maneuvers these horses are capable of, including the stunning maneuvers once used on the battlefield now known as “The Airs Above the Ground,” the “Art of Garrocha” as well as “Roman Riding.”
Tickets are available at the Expo Center Box Office, online at www.BellCountyExpo.com or by calling 512-474-5664. For more information, visit www.GalaOfTheRoyalHorses.com
