MOFFAT — Central Texas is facing issues from both land and water, Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden Brian Dulock said.
Zebra mussels remain a persistent problem for Central Texas as well as wild hogs tearing up farmland, he said.
These were some of the topics discussed at this month’s Moffat Volunteer Fire Department’s fundraising dinner with local speakers.
Dulock told the gathering of more than 40 residents what he does as a game warden — and sought to clear up misconceptions that residents may have about the law.
“A lot of people are not sure of what game wardens can and cannot do,” Dulock said. “The simplest thing is that we’re (like) Department of Public Safety troopers. We are not paid by DPS but we enforce every law that a trooper can.”
Zebra mussels, the local wild hog population and specifics on hunting laws were the main focus of Dulock’s talk.
Dulock stressed the importance of knowing Texas law when it comes to hunting wild hogs.
House Bill 317, a new bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, goes into effect Sept. 1 and enables Texans to be able to hunt wild hogs without a hunting license. Those wishing to hunt wild hogs must first receive the permission of those who own or manage the land on which they will hunt, he said.
“Starting Sept. 1, if the ranch owner or his ranch manager allows you to go hunting on (their) property, you do not need a hunting license,” Dulock said. “Feral hogs only. If I catch you with a rabbit, you still need a hunting license to do all of that. This (law) just has to do with feral hogs.”
Dulock said zebra mussels have spread to several Central Texas lakes, including Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Despite this, the mussels have not affected the local fish population since catfish are one of the species that will eat the mussels.
Residents attending the monthly talk found it to be interesting and informative even if they were not hunters or fishermen themselves.
“It doesn’t involve me that much, but the issue of hog hunting on other people’s property (was interesting),” Leonard Wilde said. “Stuff like that is informative because you don’t want to buck the law. Those are just those questions that you just don’t know. If you don’t talk to one of these guys then how are you supposed to find out?”
