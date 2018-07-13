HARKER HEIGHTS — The local community celebrated a fun-filled evening at the Carl Levin Park Fun Day Thursday night.
“We just want to make people aware of the parks … to utilize their beauty and all what they have to offer,” said Dorian Evans, activities specialist for the city of Harker Heights.
The city organized the fun day to celebrate July as National Park and Recreation month.
Visitors were able to enjoy a variety of activities and games like bounce houses, giant “Jenga” and “Cornhole” at several vendor booths.
“It’s nice that there is so much stuff for the kids to participate in,” said Natasha Dumas from Nolanville.
