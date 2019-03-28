Multiple external gas leaks have left one wing of Indian Oaks Living Center in Harker Heights without gas since Monday.
During an annual test, at least three leaks were discovered Monday in the gas lines between the Atmos Energy meter and Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Drive, according to Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell.
The extent of the effect on residents isn’t immediately clear.
Personnel on site at Indian Oaks Living Center declined to comment to a reporter, and phone calls to the assisted living facility’s administrator and parent company, Senior Care Centers, were not returned.
Mitchell had some information from his city staff.
“A representative from Indian Oaks told our building official that they have been rotating residents to areas that do have hot water to be sure everyone is able to get a hot shower,” Mitchell said. “I believe the cafeteria is located on that center wing, so their dishwasher would not have hot water to run, I would assume they would need to use disposable plates.”
All three leaks were in the lines that supply the center wing of the facility with gas, Mitchell said. The other two wings are not affected, he said.
Atmos Energy spokeswoman Tammie Bowman said the leaks are not part of the lines Atmos maintains.
Mitchell confirmed the leaks are on a portion of the pipes maintained by the assisted living facility.
Mitchell said crews have been working to locate and repair the leaks.
“It can take a while to repair the leaks because they have to discover the exact spots the line is leaking underground once they determine the line cannot hold pressure.”
“To test the gas lines, there has to be a licensed plumber on site, and they pressurize the lines to test for leaks,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said swelling and shrinking in gas lines is not uncommon with the hot and cold and wet and dry fluctuations in the weather, which is one reason for the annual testing required by the state for their licensing as an assisted living facility.
Vehicles from Brandt have been seen working on the property, and a spokesperson from Brandt confirmed they have been working there for the past two days.
“A city building official must be present when the lines are re-tested, and we have people ready to do that as early as today if they get the lines repaired,” Mitchell said. “We have had pretty mild weather, but we are really hoping they can have those lines up and running before the next cold front comes through.”
Indian Oaks parent company, Dallas-based Senior Care Centers LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.