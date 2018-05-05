The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.60 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is two cents more than last week and is 39 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.84 while drivers in San Antonio and Texarkana are paying the least at $2.51 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.82, which is three cents more than this day last week and 45 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Following record demand in April, market analysts note that retail gas prices may continue to increase potentially another 10 cents through Memorial Day, and then will likely stabilize during the summer. However, if demand spikes during summer months, prices are likely to follow.
“As Texas families begin making plans for summer road trips, they should start budgeting now for gas prices that are nearly 40 cents more per gallon compared to this time one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesman. “Before embarking on any road trip, drivers should make sure their vehicle is up to date on any maintenance needs, including tires. Underinflated tires or low tire tread not only take away from fuel economy, but both are dangerous and can create a deadly situation.”
H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2511 Trimmier Road had the cheapest gallon of gas, priced at $2.43 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop also had gas for $2.43 a gallon.
Walmart at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas at $2.44 a gallon.
AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Rd. sold gas at $2.45 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold a gallon for $2.40 Saturday afternoon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Dr. and Walmart at 960 E. FM-2410 sold gas for $2.43 a gallon.
H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Dr. also sold gas for $2.43 a gallon.
With gas prices rising like they are. Please! Someone tell me what the benefits of our country producing its own oil is! Maybe I was disillusioned in thinking that our overall gas prices would stay a lot lower as one of the benefits. Remember the gas companies blaming the manipulation of oil prices by foreign governments being a big part of the issue? You mean to tell me now that, our own oil Barron’s are doing the same thing to their own countrymen who live in the same city and state they are producing oil in? I have to ask myself the question: was drilling in our own country for the citizens or for the oil Barron’s and politicians? With prices that rivaled those of when we were importing is the same as when we are now drilling at home, it makes you want to run for state office and, one day federal to do what one can to make things right. Greed is the purest form of ammunition for those who do not believe in capitalism. Why do some never seem to care about this? Oh yes, I forgot...they are greedy.
