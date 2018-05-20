With Memorial Day less than 10 days away, gas prices are steadily creeping higher.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In the Killeen-Temple area, the average price this week is $2.64, which is 51 cents higher per gallon than last year.
Pump prices increased across the nation over the last week in large part due to the White House’s decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran. The administration’s move combined with the switchover to summer blend, growing global demand and shrinking supply continues to fuel pump prices as the summer driving season approaches.
“Rising gas prices will not stop many Texans from traveling this Memorial Day,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
The lowest price for regular gas Killeen on Saturday was $2.59 per gallon at the Walmarts at 2900 Clear Creek Road and 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, and Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. A price of $2.63 per gallon was posted at the Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and Valero, 4402 E. Rancier.
Harker Heights residents could find regular gas for $2.59 per gallon on Saturday at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail, Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, and Walmart, 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. Rudy’s, 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway, had gas for $2.61 per gallon.
Gas prices in Copperas Cove could be found at $2.59 for a gallon of regular on Saturday at Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190. The Exxon, 301 N. 1st Street, had a posted price of $2.64 per gallon. Some stations had gas for $2.65 per gallon, such as H-E-B, 2990 E. Business Highway 190, Valero, 3383 Farm-to-Market 2657, and Alon, 102 W. Business Highway 190.
