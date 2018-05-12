The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.63 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than last week.
“Texans are paying 45 cents more for gas today than they were one year ago,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
Following the announcement that the U.S. will reinstate sanctions on Iran, crude oil prices increased.
“As gas prices continue to rise, more Americans are considering purchasing an electric vehicle,” Armbruster said.
In Killeen on Saturday, the lowest price for regular gas was $2.53 per gallon at a number of stations, including H-E-B, 2511 Trimmier Road and 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and the Walmarts, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, 2900 Clear Creek Road, and 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Harker Heights had a wider variety of regular gas prices on Saturday. Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, had a price of $2.46 per gallon. The H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail, and Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive, posted $2.53 per gallon. Valero, 601 E. Central Texas Expressway, offered gas for $2.55 per gallon, and CEFCO, 602 E. Central Texas Expressway was at $2.57.
The lowest price for regular gas on Saturday in Copperas Cove was $2.53 per gallon at H-E-B, 2900 E. Business Highway 190, and Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business Highway 190. Valero, 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, had a posted price of $2.55 per gallon. Exxon, 2411 E. Business Highway 190, and 7-Eleven, 501 N. First St., were offering gas at $2.59 per gallon.
