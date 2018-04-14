With the price of crude oil reaching nearly $67 per barrel, consumers are feeling the increase at the pump.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.45 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 2 cents more than last week and is 20 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. It is also the highest since July 2015.
The sudden surge in oil prices is attributed to fears of military action in Syria and trade conflict with China. U.S. oil inventories also stand 20 percent lower than a year ago.
“Higher oil prices have also enticed U.S. producers to ramp up crude oil exports, effectively draining U.S. oil inventories at a higher pace than that oil is being replaced,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
In addition, smaller issues driving prices up include refinery maintenance season, which is beginning to wrap up, and the switch-over to summer gasoline, which is also nearing completion.
Local prices
Killeen gas prices remained fairly steady last week, with a price of $2.29 per gallon for regular posted Saturday at Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, and the Walmart stores at 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2900 Clear Creek Road.
The Valero stations at 3900 Trimmier Road and 4402 E. Rancier had a price of $2.33 per gallon.
Multiple stations in Harker Heights had regular gas priced at $2.29 per gallon Saturday: Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway; Walmart, 960 W. Farm-to-Market 2410; Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive; and Rudy’s, 5621 E. Central Texas Expressway.
H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail had a posted price of $2.35 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, both Murphy USA, 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190, and Exxon, 2411 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 had a gallon of regular gas priced at $2.29 on Saturday. Valero, 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, had a price of $2.32 per gallon. Alon, 102 W. Business U.S. Highway 190, was priced at $2.35 per gallon, and 7-Eleven, 2012 W. Avenue B, had a price of $2.39 per gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.