The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $2.32, which is five cents less than a week ago and 32 cents cheaper than a year ago.
In Killeen, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas was $2.19 at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3801 E Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price for gas was $2.17 at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane, according to the site.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price is $2.26 at Murphy USA, 2712 E U.S. 190 near Gibson Street, GasBuddy.com reported.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is four cents less than on this day last week and is 32 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.60 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.17 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.67, which is four cents less than this day last week and 20 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Drivers are saving at the gas pump during the busiest time of year for travel,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “The average Texas family will save more than four dollars per tank, compared to this time last year.”
