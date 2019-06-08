The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $2.42, which is five cents less than a week ago and 29 cents cheaper than a year ago.
In Killeen, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas was $2.26 at the Stripes, 2200 E Stan Schlueter Loop and South WS Young Drive. The most expensive price was $2.34 at two different Chevron stores.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price for gas is $2.21 at Sam’s Club, 600 W Central Texas Expy and Memory Lane. The most expensive price for gas is $2.47 at a Texaco, 1000 Indian Trail and Verna Lee Boulevard.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price is $2.27 at Murphy USA, 2712 E US-190 near Gibson Street. The most expensive price is $2.37 at two different locations.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.45 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is six cents less than on this day last week and is 31 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.70 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.25 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.78, which is four cents less than this day last week and 16 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“With most refineries operating at normal levels, demand at robust rates, and cheaper crude oil prices, summer gas prices are poised to remain lower than last year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesman. “Texans are paying 31 cents less per gallon, on average, for regular unleaded gasoline compared to this time last year. However, as Texans settle into summer, many outliers could pave the way for unexpected price bumps, so stayed tuned.”
