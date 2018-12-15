Gas prices statewide continue to dip as Texas unleaded now costs 14 cents less than it did this time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.07 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 3 cents less than this day last week and is 14 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.63 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.92 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.40, which is 4 cents less than this day last week and 5 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to price-matching website GasBuddy.com, the cheapest price for a gallon of unleaded Saturday in Killeen was at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier road, which was selling for $1.80 per gallon.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price was $1.74 per gallon at the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest prices was $1.87 per gallon at the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190.
The last time the national average was cheaper on the week, month and year was during July 2017. However, pump prices this cheap may not last into 2019. Recently, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that the cartel and non-OPEC members, including Russia, will reduce production for the first six months of the year. While the decision will help to reduce the high level of global crude supply, the move has the potential to increase oil and gas prices.
“As millions of Texans prepare to hit the roads for the holidays, gas prices continue coming down,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Cheaper gas prices may not last long into 2019 as OPEC recently announced production cuts that aim to reduce global crude supply and could increase oil and gas prices in the United States.”
