The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 3 cents more than this day last week and is 25 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.07 while drivers in McAllen and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.91, which is 4 cents more compared to this day last week and 38 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to price comparison website GasBuddy.com, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove had the cheapest prices for a gallon of unleaded fuel Saturday.
In Heights, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway and the Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive were both selling for $2.54 per gallon.
In Cove, the Alon at 102 W. U.S. Highway 190 and the Exxon at 238 W. U.S. Highway 190 were both selling for $2.54 per gallon.
In Killeen, the cheapest price was $2.55 per gallon at the Cefco at 1887 N. W.S. Young Drive and the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road.
Market analysts attribute the rise in gas prices to continued global supply and demand concerns as well as very expensive summertime crude oil prices. This is leading to gas prices which feel more like summer than fall. Typically, during fall, motorists are used to seeing prices drop steadily at the pump.
“This is the second week in a row gas prices have gone up during a time of year when drivers normally see them go down,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Planning errands ahead of time, driving gently and checking your tire pressure are just a few tips AAA Texas has to help motorists improve their fuel economy.”
