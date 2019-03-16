The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.22 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 3 cents more than this day last week and 4 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen prices
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Markets at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop and 1380 Lowes Blvd. sold the cheapest gas at $2.18 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. 7-Eleven at 620 N. Fort Hood St. sold gas for $2.19.
Harker Heights prices
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.15 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $2.18, and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $2.19.
Copperas Cove prices
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S.190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.18 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.19.
State prices
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.29 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is eight cents more than this day last week and is the same price per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.46 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.17 per gallon.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.52, which is 7 cents more than this day last week and a penny less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Texas gas prices, along with the national averages, have been steadily increasing for the last three weeks. During that time, gasoline stocks have gradually decreased while demand has started to increase and crude oil prices have been fluctuating.
Combined, these factors are driving up gas prices across the country.
“Gas prices continue to climb around the country, Texas included, to match prices similar to last year at this same time,” said Joshua Zuber, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “However, AAA does not expect this year’s national high to be nearly as expensive as last year’s peak price of $2.97.”
Gasoline stocks in the region decreased for a third consecutive week, though just by 220,000 barrels to total 87.2 million barrels. If stocks continue to decline, gas prices can be expected to continue to increase for motorists in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.