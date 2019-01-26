The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.95 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 6 cents more than this day last week and 33 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop sold the cheapest gas at $1.83 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Both 7-Eleven at 620 N. Fort Hood St. and Mobil at 1219 S. Fort Hood St. sold gas for $1.89 a gallon.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.82 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $1.83, and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail sold gas for $1.84.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 sold the cheapest gas for $1.91 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and Stripes at 1262 Business U.S. 190 sold gas for $1.95.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 6 cents more than this day last week and is 34 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.45 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.90 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.27, which is 3 cents more than this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
For a second-straight week the statewide gas price average increased in Texas. The increase has been attributed to rising crude oil prices by market analysts. Crude oil prices will be a dominant factor towards determining if drivers will see slightly cheaper or more expensive pump prices in the coming weeks. Crude oil prices have increased since the beginning of the year.
“As the statewide gas price average has now increased two weeks in a row, all eyes are on the price of crude oil,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Crude oil prices, which have increased since the start of the year, will be a dominant factor in determining how much drivers will be paying for gasoline in the coming weeks.”
With the exception of New Mexico, all states in the South and Southeast saw gas price averages increase on the week.
