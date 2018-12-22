The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.98 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 5 cents less than this day last week and 14 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is five cents less than this day last week and is 15 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.54 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.88 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.36, which is four cents less than this day last week and seven cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The last time Texans paid $2.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was July 2017. With 8.4 million Texans expected to travel 50 miles or more to their holiday destination, a year-end travel record and 4 percent increase over last year, drivers will certainly experience savings at the pump compared to this time last year. Gas prices have been falling in Texas since mid-October due to falling crude oil prices.
“AAA Texas expects 8.4 million Texans to drive to their holiday destination this year, which is a 4 percent increase year-over-year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesman. “No doubt cheaper gas prices are fueling their decision to hit the road. Drivers can download the AAA mobile app for free to find the cheapest gas on their route.”
Many South and Southeast states have gas price averages that are pennies away from falling below $2 per gallon. On the week, Florida was the only state in the country and region to see prices increase.
In Killeen, Stripes at 2200 E Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas for $1.77 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road sold gas for $1.79, and Valero at 3900 Trimmer Road sold gas for $1.81.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.72 a gallon. Both Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $1.75.
In Copperas Cove, H-E-B at 2990 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas for $1.81. Both Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 and Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $1.82.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.