The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.60 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is five cents less than this day last week and 60 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is four cents less than last week and is 60 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.85, which is two cents less than this day last week and 60 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Gas prices in Texas and many parts of the country have consistently been declining since Memorial Day. Texas was tied for 10th place among states with the largest weekly average price decrease.
However, increased demand over Independence Day could slow the declining trend or possibly cause prices to tick back up slightly in the coming days, according to market analysts. Nonetheless, many Texas motorists will enjoy some relief at the pump as they hit the roads in the coming days.
AAA Texas forecasts that a record 2.9 million Texans will drive to their destination during the Independence Day holiday period, which runs from July 3-8. 3.4 million Texans total are expected to travel either by car, plane, bus, cruise or train over the holiday period.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop and Oak Valley Drive.
The AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road and Valero at 4402 E. Rancier and N. Twin Creek Drive had the cheapest gallon of gas, priced at $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road had gas at $2.51 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Dr. and Valero at 601 E. Central Texas Expressway sold gas for $2.42 a gallon.
Walmart at 960 E. FM-2410 and Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressay also sold a gallon for $2.42 Saturday afternoon.
