The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.47 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 8 cents less than this day last week and 30 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.52 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is six cents less than this day last week and is 28 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.03 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.34 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.79, which is three cents less than this day last week and 31 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Just like the outside temperature, motorists are seeing gas prices cool off. The last few weeks saw peak refinery maintenance season start to wrap-up and push less expensive gas prices, but the lower prices are not likely to be a long-term trend. Market analysts indicate that gas prices could begin to rise within the next week, as the Iran sanctions announcement is expected just ahead of the mid-term elections on November 6.
“Gas prices are falling for now, but that could change soon as market analysts indicate global supply for crude oil could be impacted by the U.S. sanctions against Iran scheduled to take effect in the next week, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “How expensive gas prices will be depends on how the market reacts to the early November events.”
With a six-cent drop, six states saw the largest gas price average decreases in the South and Southeast on the week: Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. All other states saw prices drop by as much as four-cents.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2.21 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road sold gas for $2.22 a gallon.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.18 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $2.21 a gallon on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, Chevron at 2101 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.29 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.32, and H-E-B at 2990 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.33 a gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.