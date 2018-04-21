A number of factors are impacting the price of gas, causing a continued increase.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.52 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents more than last week and is 25 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
With the national gas price average at $2.74, gas prices across the country are at their most expensive point in nearly three years and continue to climb.
“Multiple factors including increasing oil prices, tensions overseas and record demand are resulting in higher gas prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “While gas prices are rising, Texans are not feeling as much pain at the pump compared to drivers in other states. This week, Texas continued to make the list for top 10 lowest gas price averages in the U.S.”
Oil prices edged higher last week following new concerns about tension in the Middle East. Following the weekend’s air strikes in Syria, prices have increased. Although Syria is not a major oil producer, tension in the country could ripple to other countries in the region and restrict global oil supply flows.
Many stations in Killeen had a price of $2.39 per gallon for regular gas on Saturday, including the Walmarts at 2900 Clear Creek Road and 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop; Valero, 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop; and the H-E-Bs at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and 2511 Trimmier Road.
Harker Heights had the lowest posted price for regular gas on Saturday at $2.32 per gallon at Sam’s Club, 600 W. Central Texas Expressway. A price of $2.35 was posted at both the H-E-B, 601 Indian Trail and Murphy USA, 2010 Heights Drive. Valero, 601 E. Central Texas Expressway had gas at $2.39 per gallon, and the CEFCO station, 602 E. Central Texas Expressway had a price of $2.45 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, three stations had a price of $2.39 per gallon for regular gas on Saturday: Valero, 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116, H-E-B, 2990 E. Business Highway 190 and Alon, 102 W. Business Highway 190. Other stations had a posted price of $2.42 per gallon, including Stripes, 1262 E. Business Highway 190, and Exxon, 2411 E. Business Highway 190.
