The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.33 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 7 cents less than this day last week and 7 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. And at some gas stations in Harker Heights on Saturday, the price was below $2.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.37 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents less than this day last week and is six cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.93 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $2.16 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.67, which is six cents less than this day last week and 11 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Today, 41 percent of gas stations nationwide are selling unleaded gasoline for $2.50 or less. In comparison, the majority of gas stations were selling gas for $2.51 or more at the start of summer during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
“Many Texans are likely thankful as gas prices continue to fall heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, when nearly four million Texans are expected to travel 50 miles or more away from home by automobile, said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Regular unleaded retail gas prices are six cents more per gallon, on average, compared to this time last year in Texas.”
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop had the cheapest gas for $2 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road both sold gas for $2.04.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.97 a gallon. H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $1.99, and Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $2.00.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas for $2.16 a gallon. H-E-B at 2990 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.21 a gallon, and Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.23.
