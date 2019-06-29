The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.38, which is 7 cents higher than a week ago and 23 cents cheaper than a year ago, according to the AAA.
Local prices
In Killeen, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas Saturday was $2.29 at H-E-B, 2511 Trimmier Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Harker Heights, the cheapest price for gas was $2.29 at Walmart, 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, according to the site.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price is $2.26 at H-E-B, 2990-A E. Business U.S. Highway 190, GasBuddy.com reported.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.39 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 2 cents higher than on this day last week and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.57 while drivers in Brownsville and Harlingen are paying the least at $2.25 per gallon.
National average price
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.69, which is 2 cents higher than this day last week and 16 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Gas prices began increasing just as a record-breaking 3 million Texans are planning to hit the road for Independence Day next week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Increasing oil prices and record demand for retail gasoline are contributing to the slight increase.”
