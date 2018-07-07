The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.65 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is the same as last week and is 63 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.09, while drivers in San Antonio and Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.53 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is 2 cents more than this day last week and 64 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Harker Heights had the cheapest price in the area for a gallon of unleaded fuel Saturday, according to GasBuddy.com
The Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive was selling gas for $2.21 per gallon.
In Killeen, the cheapest price for unleaded was at the Wal-mart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, which was selling gas for $2.42 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price for unleaded was at the Stripes at 1262 Business U.S. Highway 190 and the Murphy USA at 2712 E. Business U.S. Highway 190, which were both selling gas for $2.52 per gallon.
Gas prices through the Fourth of July holiday have remained steady or declined slightly in most Texas cities, suggesting that demand is keeping pace with supply. However, two cities did see significant spikes week-to-week. Brownsville and McAllen saw average prices jump 11 and 10 cents over last week, respectively.
“As millions of Texans are traveling for Independence Day, gas prices in most cities across the state are remaining steady week-to-week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson.
“With gas prices remaining steady, this suggests that demand for retail gasoline is keeping pace with supply.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.