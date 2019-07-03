As millions of Texans hit the road for the July Fourth holiday, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.41 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Tuesday. That’s nine cents more per gallon than this day last week, and 20 cents less than this same day last year, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.28 a gallon Wednesday morning at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop & Oak Valley Drive.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights on Saturday, H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail near East Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $2.29 a gallon,
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, Stripes at 1262 Business Highway 190 sold the cheapest gas Wednesday at $2.33 a gallon.
Statewide
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.51 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 5 cents less than this day last week and is 27 cents less when compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 a gallon while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.34 per gallon.
National
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.75, which is seven cents more than this day last week and 11 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Over 3.5 million Texans are planning to travel on the Fourth of July which is the highest ever recorded, according to AAA. The national average climbed 4.1% totaling 49 million people, according to AAA. “For the record-high 41.4 million Americans who will travel by automobile this Independence Day, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts drivers could face delays as much as four times a normal commute, with Wednesday, July 3 the worst day on the roads,”, according to the AAA Holiday Travel Forecast.
