The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.64 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 1 cent more than this day last week and 32 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.67 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is two cents more than this day last week and is 34 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in McAllen are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.91, which is the same price as this day last week and 43 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
The September switch-over to winter-blend gasoline ushered in cheaper gas prices compared to the summer, but that drop was short lived. Crude oil accounts for half of the retail pump price and crude is selling at some of the highest price points in four years.
That means fall and year-end prices are likely going to be unseasonably expensive, according to market analysts. Crude oil has priced higher amid concerns of global crude supply and geopolitical tensions, including pending sanctions with Iran and Venezuela’s unstable economy.
“Rising crude oil prices caused by global supply concerns and geopolitical tensions are forcing pump prices up across many parts of the country including here in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Fall gas prices have not been this expensive since 2014.”
Market analysts believe that former Hurricane Michael, now downgraded to a tropical storm, has not affected critical Gulf Coast refineries or pipelines. However, there is concern that heavy rain and high winds may cause power outages to the Colonial Pipeline which could lead to delivery disruptions to local gas stations in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road had the cheapest gas for $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.46 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive sold gas for $2.49, and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail sold gas for $2.52 a gallon on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.51 a gallon Saturday.
Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold gas at $2.52 a gallon Saturday and Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.54 a gallon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.