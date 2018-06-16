The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.69 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area, which is two cents less than this day last week and 58 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.73 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.
That price is three cents less than last week and is 58 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.09 while drivers in Brownsville and McAllen are paying the least at $2.58 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.90, which is four cents less than this day last week and 58 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
According to a AAA survey conducted earlier this year, only one in three (33 percent) respondents said they would change travel plans if gas prices hit $3, while nearly half (47 percent) say $3.50 would be the game changer for their summer plans.
With strong summer consumer gasoline demand expected in the months ahead, market analysts anticipate motorists can expect little relief at the pump with the national gas price average ranging between $2.85 - $3.05 through Labor Day.
“For the second straight week gas prices are falling across Texas, giving drivers some relief at the pump as they prepare for summer vacation,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesman. “Before taking off on summer road trips, drivers should make certain their vehicle is prepared to avoid breakdowns. The top reasons AAA Texas responds to roadside emergencies during summer months are battery, tire and engine problems.”
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop and Oak Valley Dr. had the cheapest gallon of gas, priced at $2.48 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road and Desert Willow Drive had gas for $2.59 a gallon.
AAFES at 4250 Clear Creek Road and Valero at 4402 E. Rancier and N. Twin Creek Drive sold gas at $2.62 a gallon.
In Harker Heights, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold a gallon for $2.43 Saturday afternoon.
Walmart at 960 E. FM-2410 and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $2.48 a gallon.
