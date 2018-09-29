The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.60 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 2 cents more than this day last week and 17 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.62 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel
That price is two cents more than this day last week and is 18 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.04 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.54 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.87, which is three cents more compared to this day last week and 30 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Crude oil prices have been on an upward trend recently amid concerns that the United States will not release supplies from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to meet global demand following sanctions against Iran. This is causing gas prices to rise slightly during a time of year when they’ve historically dropped.
“This is a time of year when Texans normally see gas prices fall, but concerns about global supply and demand are causing oil prices to increase along with retail gas prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “Drivers looking to save at the pump can download the AAA Mobile App for free to find the cheapest gas near them.”
Gas prices in the south and southeast were dropping with demand. However gasoline inventories for the region are at a four week low. If oil prices continue rising market analysts state that gas prices could follow the same trend through the end of this year.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop and Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road had the cheapest gas for $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $2.46 a gallon. Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive sold gas for $2.49 a gallon on Saturday.
In Copperas Cove, Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. 190 sold the cheapest gas at $2.49 a gallon Saturday. Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.51 a gallon and Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.52 a gallon on Saturday.
