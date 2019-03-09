The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.19 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is four cents more than this day last week and six cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schleuter Loop sold the cheapest gas at $2.07 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday afternoon. Both Valero at 4807 M. L. King Jr. Boulevard and Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1380 Lowes Boulevard sold gas for $2.13.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 all sold the cheapest gas for $2.07.
In Copperas Cove, Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116 sold the cheapest gas for $2.09 a gallon. Both Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190 and Stripes at 1262 U.S. 190 sold gas for $2.11.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than this day last week and is eight cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.45 while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $2.15 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.45, which is four cents more than this day last week and eight cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Pump prices rose steadily across the country in February, a month that saw a number of refineries undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance, and an increase in crude oil prices. Gasoline prices in Texas were as low as a $1.91 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded in early January. However, that same gallon is now costing Texans 16 percent more since reaching its lowest point of 2019 on Jan. 6 when the average price was a $1.91 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
“Drivers in the Lone Star State have seen gas prices climb since the beginning of 2019,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With spring refinery maintenance season getting underway, market analysts suggest prices at the pump are expected to go higher.”
U.S. crude oil imports are down by nearly 12 percent compared to this time last year, according to the United States Energy Information Administration. EIA reports also indicate that refineries operated at 87.5 percent of their operable capacity last week, while gasoline production increased, averaging 9.9 million barrels per day. Market analysts expect gas prices to rise as demand for retail gasoline increases during spring and summer driving seasons.
