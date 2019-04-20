The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area last week was $2.50 which is four cents more than a week ago and three cents more than a year ago.
In Killeen Saturday, the cheapest gas was selling for $2.25 at the Stripes at 2200 East Stan Schlueter Loop and South WS Young Drive. The most expensive gas was sold at three different places for $2.45 a gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, the cheapest gas was sold at $2.33 a gallon at the Sam’s Club at 600 West Central Texas Expressway and Memory Lane. The most expensive gasoline was sold at the Exxon at 700 East FM 2410 and Mountain Lion Road for $2.69 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest gas was sold at the Murphy USA at 2712 East US 190 near Gibson Street for $2.37 a gallon. The most expensive gasoline was sold at $2.59 a gallon at the Chevron at 1306 Georgetown Road and West US 190, according to gasbuddy.com.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is four cents higher than this day last week and is six cents more per gallon than this day last year. Price in Texas have not been this high since October of last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.76 a gallon while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.48 per gallon.
Drivers in Abilene saw the biggest weekly jump, with prices increasing 11 cents from last week.
National prices
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.84, which is six cents more than this day last week and 10 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
“Demand for gasoline is reaching summertime levels, causing supply levels to drop and prices to increase,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “While prices continue to increase in the Lone Star State, Texas still has the 6th lowest gas price average of any state across the country.”
AAA recommends changing driving habits to help conserve gas and reduce the impace of rising prices. Maintaining a consistent, steady speed and avoiding last-minute braking can help reduce fuel use. AAA also recommends reducing air-conditioner use, reducing excess weight in your vehicle and shopping around for the best prices for gas in your area.
