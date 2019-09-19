GAS PRICES

Gas prices in the Killeen area have spiked this week after an attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The cheapest price for gas on Monday in Killeen was $2.07 per gallon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to gasbuddy.com. That price has now climbed 17 cents to $2.24 at the same station on Thursday, according to gasbuddy.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

