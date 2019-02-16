The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $1.94 which is one cent more than last week and 33 cents less than this time a year ago, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was sold at the Valero at 4807 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near East Stan Schlueter Loop for $1.85 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday. Many other places were selling gas at $1.89 a gallon.
In Harker Heights on Saturday, the cheapest gas was $1.86 a gallon at the Murphy USA at 2010 Heights Drive and West Central Texas Expressway. The most expensive gas was $2.04 a gallon at 700 E. FM 2410 and Creek Drive.
In Copperas Cove the cheapest gas was $1.76 a gallon at the Murphy USA at 2712 East US 190 near Gibson Street. The most expensive gas was $2.09 a gallon at the Shell on 1903 North First St. and Lutheran Church Road.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.98 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as this day last week and is 32 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.40 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $1.92 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.28, which is the same as this day last week and 27 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Frigid temperatures across much of the country have contributed toward a half a million barrel per day drop in demand to measure at 9 million barrels — a level consistent with a year ago, according to Energy Information Administration (EIA).
At the same time, gasoline stocks saw a nominal 513,000 barrel increase for a total of nearly 258,000 barrels. While demand is mostly flat year-over-year, total stocks sit at a 124 million barrel surplus.
“Since the start of the year, crude oil remains relatively inexpensive, moving between $51- $55 per barrel,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas and AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “This, coupled with fluctuating gasoline stocks due to planned and unplanned maintenance at refineries as well as instability in demand, likely due to frigid temperatures, are all contributing toward stable retail gas prices across the country.”
