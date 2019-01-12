The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $1.84 in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Saturday, which is 3 cents less than this day last week and 38 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, Shell at 1109 S. Fort Hood St. sold the cheapest gas at $1.84 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com Saturday afternoon. Both Walmart at 2900 Clear Creek Road and Stripes at 2200 E. Stan Schlueter Loop sold gas for $1.85.
In Harker Heights Saturday, Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway sold the cheapest gas for $1.82 a gallon. Both H-E-B at 601 Indian Trail Drive and Walmart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 sold gas for $1.85.
In Copperas Cove, Exxon at 2411 E. U.S. 190, Valero at 1102 S. Farm-to-Market 116 and Alon at 102 W. U.S. 190 all sold gas for $1.85.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.92 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 1 cent less than this day last week and is 34 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.48 while drivers in Amarillo and Lubbock are paying the least at $1.82 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.23, which is two cents less than this day last week and 28 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Despite record motor vehicle travel for the year-end holiday period, demand for retail gasoline in the U.S. continued to decline, suggesting that demand this winter could be lower than expected.
With demand at its lowest point since February 2017 and the fact that the global crude market continues to be oversupplied, retail gasoline prices continue falling in many areas. However, OPEC recently announced plans to tighten global supplies. The move is likely going to cause oil prices to increase this year and eventually retail gasoline prices will likely increase, as well.
“Drivers in Texas continue to enjoy savings at the pump as demand for retail gasoline in the U.S. reaches an almost two-year low and the global crude market is oversupplied,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson.
