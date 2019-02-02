By Hunter King
Killeen Daily Herald
The average price for a gallon of gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area on Thursday was $1.95, which is the same price as last week and 39 cents less than this time last year, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was sold at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop and Oak Valley Drive for $1.72 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com on Saturday. Most other places were selling gas at $1.85 a gallon.
In Harker Heights Saturday, the Sam’s Club on 600 W. Central Texas Expy and Memory Lane sold the cheapest gas at $1.70 a gallon. Both the Exxon at 102 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Ann Boulevard and the Chevron at 552 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and Roy Reynolds Drive sold gas for $1.95 a gallon.
In Copperas Cove Saturday, the H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. 190 near Robert Griffin III Drive sold the cheapest gas at $1.82 a gallon. The Alon at 102 W. U.S. 190 and Highway Avenue sold gas at $2.01 a gallon.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.98 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent less than this day last week and is 39 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.41 while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.26, which is one cent less than this day last week and 33 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
With colder-than-normal weather for many parts of the country, drivers are likely to see demand drop and gas prices decrease or hold steady this week. Despite rising oil prices, a surplus of retail gasoline supply combined with lowering demand has caused the national and many state gas price averages to fluctuate over the last week.
“While rising oil prices have caused mild increases at the pump recently, colder than normal weather in many parts of the U.S. is leading to a drop in demand for retail gasoline and forcing pump prices to drop slightly this week,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesman.
