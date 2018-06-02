The statewide gas price average in Texas is now $2.78 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.
That price is 2 cents more than last week and is 59 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.10 while drivers in Wichita Falls are paying the least at $2.65 per gallon.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.96, which is the same as this day last week and 59 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
Locally, Harker Heights had the cheapest prices for a gallon of unleaded fuel Saturday, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Murphy USA at 2410 Heights Drive and the Wal-Mart at 960 E. Farm-to-Market 2410 were both selling for $2.59 per gallon.
In Killeen, the cheapest price was $2.64 per gallon at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road.
In Copperas Cove, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 and the H-E-B at 2990-A E. U.S. Highway 190 were both selling for $2.66 per gallon.
While the statewide average in Texas increased slightly on the week, many cities surveyed by AAA saw slight decreases or remained the same. It could be a sign that that prices may be stabilizing as we head into June.
This is welcome news to motorists who have not only seen pump prices increase, on average, 18 cents since the beginning of May, but are paying the highest prices to fill up since 2014. Of the 27 cities surveyed in Texas, drivers in four cities saw the average price of regular unleaded gasoline decrease while drivers in nine cities saw no change week-to-week.
“While the statewide average increased another two cents this week, some Texans are experiencing slight relief from rising gas prices,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico Spokesperson. “Prices in four cities saw a slight week-to-week decrease, while nine cities saw no change. Nonetheless, Texas drivers are still paying nearly 60 cents more per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline compared to one year ago, the most expensive prices since 2014.”
