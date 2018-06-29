A record 2.9 million Texans are forecasted to be on the road this coming Independence Day holiday but prices at the pump won’t hurt their wallets too much.
While gas prices in Texas and many other parts of the country have been on a constant decline since Memorial Day, the increased demand over the Fourth of July holiday period could cause prices to go back up in the coming days, according to market analysts.
Gas prices hovered around $2.50 per gallon in Killeen Friday.
“We always expect for gas prices to go up when we plan our summer trip,” said Sarah Fields, a Killeen resident who was filling up for the weekend at Sam’s Club gas in Harker Heights on Friday afternoon.
Although the gas prices are trending downward in many parts of the South and Southeastern region of the United States, prices in the Killeen area are 60 cents more per gallon compared to this time last year.
“AAA Texas forecasts that 2.9 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Independence Day Holiday,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “With the statewide gas price average dropping five cents week-to-week many drivers will enjoy some relief at the gas pump.”
With so many Texans hitting the road over the holiday period, which runs from July 3 to July 8, Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing traffic enforcement as well.
On July 3 and 4, DPS Troopers will be cracking down on DWIs, speeding, seat belt and other traffic violations.
“DPS Troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out in force looking for traffic violators and impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “If you plan to consume alcohol, there is no excuse for not designating a sober driver or planning ahead for alternate transportation.
“DPS urges Texans to celebrate responsibly and take extra precautions to help keep everyone safe.”
During the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, DPS Troopers issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations, as well as 529 DWI arrests, 374 fugitive arrests and 300 felony arrests.
If you’re traveling by air this weekend, leave extra time for getting through the airport security line.
The TSA projected that Friday would be its busiest day ever, with agents screening more than 2.7 million people.
A spokesman cautions, however, that the number could fall short of the record if, for example, a thunderstorm shuts down a major airport for several hours.
Friday’s official count isn’t expected before next week.
The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen more than 28 million passengers and airline crew members between Thursday and July 9.
TSA’s single-day record of screening 2.71 million people occurred the Sunday after Thanksgiving in 2004. The Friday before the July 4 holiday last year is the third-busiest day on record.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.