After several days of repairs to gas lines at Indian Oaks Living Center, where many had been without hot water, gas service was restored to the facility Friday evening, officials said.
A temporary line was installed Friday to restore gas function to all of Indian Oaks until the last line could also be repaired, said Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell, who has information from some of his staff on the scene. Indian Oaks staff had not returned calls from reporters.
The city’s inspector examined the temporary line and approved restoration of service about 7:20 p.m. Friday, Mitchell said. Work continues on the leaks, he said.
Mitchell said at least three leaks were discovered Monday in the gas lines between the Atmos Energy meter and Indian Oaks Living Center at 415 Indian Oaks Drive. The discovery came during an annual test.
“It seems old coupling from when the building was expanded is all failing,” he said. Indian Oaks added a 52-bed wing to their facility in 2008, according to an earlier Herald report. The facility has now been operational for 29 years.
Calls to Indian Oaks Living Center administrators and their parent company Senior Care Centers were not returned, but three-year resident Cynthia Payne said she is satisfied with how the situation is being resolved.
“They’d been keeping informed of what was going on every day,” Payne said, in a phone interview about 3:30 p.m. Friday. “On Thursday, they had a community meeting to give us an update and let us ask questions.”
With gas restored on the 500 and 400 hall Friday morning, Payne got her first shower in a week, she said.
“We started getting showers again yesterday,” Payne said. “I got mine today, and it feels so good to be clean again.”
Shower times are generally assigned based on room number and bed letter, Payne said.
“We usually get showers three times a week,” Payne said. “Odd numbers get their showers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and even numbers shower Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Those assigned to an A bed shower in the morning, and residents like Payne, assigned to a B bed, shower in the afternoon, she said.
Monday afternoon about 2 p.m., Payne said, they were informed of the gas leak and that they would not be able to shower.
Although Mitchell said Thursday staff reported residents were being rotated through showers, Payne said she received her first shower in a week Friday afternoon.
“They got those leaks fixed,” Payne said. “But the 100, 200 and 300 halls where the kitchen and the laundry room are have not been fixed yet, they’re still working on it.”
In the meantime, Payne said the staff has worked around the effects on the cafeteria.
“They were able to work around not having any gas,” Payne said. “We had sandwiches and there’s an oven and stove in the activity room and it’s electric. And they used that and crockpots and there were a lot of those different kinds of electric pots that they could fix stuff in.”
Food was served on Styrofoam dishes with plastic utensils since the dishwasher cannot operate without hot water, she said.
Payne said to her knowledge the staff was able to maintain dietary restrictions for the patients that needed it, and overall she has felt very safe and satisfied with how Indian Oaks has handled the leak.
“We don’t smell any of the fumes at all — the gas leaks are outside,” Payne said. “It’s being handled I’m not worried about they way they are handling it. There are a lot of people out here working and trying to get the situation fixed as quickly as they can.”
The damaged gas pipes affected the availability of gas to the center wing of the three-wing facility, Mitchell said.
City officials inspected the property Friday morning and reported heat was restored to some areas of the building, but areas of the cafeteria and the memory center have yet to return to normal, Mitchell said.
“Some of the lines have been repaired but there are some areas they are still working on,” Mitchell said.
