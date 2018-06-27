GATESVILLE — Investigators were searching through the rubble Wednesday at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville trying to piece together how an explosion tore through a new part of the hospital that was under construction Tuesday, killing one and injuring 15 — all construction workers, according to hospital officials.
Michael Bruggman, 44, a construction worker from Rogers, died in the explosion, according to officials on Wednesday. The number of workers reported injured Wednesday was higher than the 12 reported Tuesday.
No patients or staff members at the hospital were injured in the blast which sent shock waves through the hospital wings and into other parts of Gatesville.
“They’re gathering evidence to find out what happened, and they’re not ready to start cleaning up yet,” said Sgt. David Roberts, Department of Public Safety public information officer.
Local, state and federal agencies investigating.
The blast occurred about 2:30 p.m., according to Coryell County Emergency Management officials, and knocked out power to more than 900 homes and businesses.
Power was fully restored to the town Tuesday night, with the exception of the hospital, officials said Wednesday morning.
Hospital officials could not say when the hospital would be open again. “Right now there are structural engineers on site to assess the damage to the main building and surrounding structures,” said Coryell Memorial Hospital CEO David Byrom.
The explosion
Byrom described what happened after the blast.
“Probably within five minutes of the event, my staff had that building nearly completely empty. And for the victims of that, our physicians and nurses were already responding, and I had staff that was helping bring folks out of the rubble. They had triage centers set up on the ground,” he said.
The triage likely minimized some of the injuries, Byrom said, adding patients “were transported very rapidly.”
“I’m surrounded by heroes where I work. It’s very impressive,” he said.
Byrom was in a board meeting when the explosion occurred.
“It was pretty loud and there was a tremendous shock wave,” he said. “That’s the main reason we have structural engineers out here assessing the damage.”
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Department has remained on scene at the hospital.
“Flames were as high as 30-40 feet in the air after the blast, along with a major gas leak,” said Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams. “When I arrived on scene, everyone was running toward the threat to save people’s lives. Janitors on up to the doctors went to help.”
He said the danger level was high “for quite some time.”
“We were fortunate when it comes to the direction of the blast,” Williams said. “We could have had many more injured.”
The investigation
The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation but could not provide details until after the investigation is over, a spokesman said on Wednesday morning.
“They are there to conduct an origin and cause investigation,” said Jerry Hagins, spokesman with Texas Department of Insurance. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is part of the department.
Carley Latham, Coryell Memorial Hospital spokeswoman, said she is hopeful the state fire marshal will find the cause. “We’re pretty sure it was accidental but they’re still going to do a full investigation.”
Roberts said the investigation will take some time.
“It’s nowhere near the scale of West (fertilizer plant explosion in 2013) but it is still a tragic event so they’ll take their time investigating to ensure they are thorough and come to a proper conclusion,” Roberts said. “The best you can do is support those involved, which is what the Gatesville community is doing.”
The Gatesville Police Department chief said the investigation will involve interviewing witnesses and victims.
“We’re looking for any photos or videos of the actual explosion, so contact the Gatesville Police Department if you have anything to offer,” said Nathan Gohlke, Gatesville’s police chief.
“We are focusing the investigation on the debris field in and around the explosion site,” he said. “Structural engineers will be assessing damages to the hospital and nursing home facilities ... with full intent of releasing those unaffected portions back to the hospital’s control within the very near future.”
Construction company
The general contractor for the expansion at Coryell Memorial Hospital confirmed the construction firm on site during Tuesday’s explosion as Lochridge-Priest, of Temple.
A representative from Richardson-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction said a crew from Lochridge-Priest was working on site at the time of the incident near the central utility plant where the explosion occurred.
All 15 injured workers and the one man killed during the incident were employed by Lochridge-Priest. There were no reported injuries to Adolfson & Peterson staff.
A representative from Lochridge-Priest declined to comment, and Byrom would not say who the subcontractor was the men were working for.
“Our team is deeply saddened by this tragedy and we are working closely with our partners at Coryell Memorial and Lochridge-Priest to provide support during this time,” said Corbett Nichter, president of the Gulf States Region of Adolfson & Peterson. “Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those injured and lost.”
A close community
Already in front of the Coryell Memorial Hospital sign is a single white wreath as the community struggles to come to grips with what happened.
Roberts said he saw how the community came together.
“Yesterday I saw a huge outpouring of help by the community,” he said. “People showed up in droves to assist in evacuations and in caretaking roles.”
Latham said immediately after the blast, community members started bringing food, water and supplies.
“The outpouring of support in the beginning just overwhelms my heart with emotion and appreciation,” she said.
One woman who was working across the street at Gatesville Family Dentistry had just finished with a patient’s teeth when the explosion happened.
“I was scared,” said Cheyenne Kizer. “I thought it was a bomb. My patient said it felt like the windows came in 6 inches” because of the concussion.
Kizer immediately looked out the window and could see the smoke and debris flying through the air.
“The doctor went out to see what was going on and we just got together to make sure we were all OK,” she said. “Then we all called our families to let them know we were all right.”
Kizer was amazed by what she saw out of the window.
“There were people limping, trying to run to help,” she said. “Tons of people showed up to help. One person at my church said it best: ‘Our community is the kind where people don’t run away, they run toward.’ Things like this brings people together.”
The business opened its lobby to anyone needing a seat after the blast.
The Gatesville mayor was thankful for the support given by his own and surrounding communities.
“Gatesville will persevere because we are Texas Strong,” said Gary Chumley.
Patient transfers
Bob Harrell, the Coryell County emergency coordinator, said the hospital’s acute care facility, emergency room, and nursing and assisted living facilities were not open Wednesday, and it’s unknown when they will reopen.
Dr. Jeff Bates, chief medical officer, said Coryell doctors, including specialists, are seeing patients at the Clifton primary care clinic.
The hospital’s home health system and rural health clinic in Goldthwaite are open, Harrell said. The dialysis center across the street from the hospital in Gatesville is also open, officials said Wednesday.
“Our focus is getting those services back on line,” Harrell said. “Probably starting with our emergency room, which also means that our lab, radiology departments need to come back online, getting our clinics back open, then certainly focused on bringing our residents home.”
Officials said that if a resident has an emergency they should dial 911 and EMS will take them to another hospital.
“This has had a tremendous impact on the healthcare system,” Byrom said. “This is going to be a long-term effort for us and surrounding healthcare systems.”
All patients who were in the hospital were transferred to Goodall-Witcher Hospital in Clifton, according to the Coryell Memorial Hospital Facebook page.
The hospital, which has an average of 10 patients a day, was in the processing of sending some home, Bates said.
All long-term care and assisted living residents from the Gatesville hospital were transferred to three places: Hillside Medical Lodge; Lutheran Sunset Ministries, Clifton; and Westview Manor, McGregor, Latham said.
Byrom said the nursing home had 78 residents, and 18 went home with families. The assisted living facility had 21 and 13 went home with families.
Coryell Memorial nurses are continuing to help those patients, even in nearby cities.
“We felt it was important for our residents to have friendly and familiar faces during a trying time,” she said.
Media outlets are reporting one of the 15 construction workers, Aaron Haveron, was in critical condition Wednesday in Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He’s the pastor of a United Pentecostal Church in Marlin.
Parkland reported one other man injured in the blast was also admitted to the Dallas hospital.
Four of the injured construction workers who initially were sent to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple were transferred to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, according to a Seton official on Tuesday.
The Coryell Community Church in Gatesville is the command center for nursing staff, who are continuing to help patients in a variety of locations, Latham said.
What can you do?
Officials are urging people to donate blood.
Latham said immediate needs have been met, but because blood only has a 42-day shelf life, it is always in demand.
“You can honor our community by giving blood, and not just today but three weeks from now,” she said.
Also, for residents' families Coryell Memorial Hospital released a phone number, 254-404-2500. Latham asked that others not use that number.
Herald staff writer Kyle Blankenship contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.