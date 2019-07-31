The Gatesville driver license office on Leon Street is closed today through Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The reason for the closure is the office is moving to a new location at 3418 E. Main St.
The office is tentatively scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday at the new location. If the schedule changes, DPS has said a new announcement will be made.
