A third worker has died as a result of injuries suffered in an explosion at the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville on June 26.
Wilber Dimas, 30, died Sunday at 2:39 p.m. according to Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke.
Dimas was working construction at the hospital when the explosion happened. He was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, where he died.
Eight injured workers remained hospitalized in facilities around the state, according to Gohlke. He said July 10 three are at San Antonio Military Medical Center in San Antonio, two are at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and three are at Dell Seaton Medical Center in Austin.
Attorneys for Wilber Dimas, one of the construction workers injured in the explosion, were granted a restraining order July 3 in the McLennan County District Court. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, Dimas' attorneys said in a written statement.
The blast was gas-related, investigating authorities believe. What caused the blast is still being investigated.
Hospital officials have said there are unable to comment further about the cause of the explosion due to the ongoing investigation.
The State Fire Marshal’s office, Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Gatesville police and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives completed the on-site investigation and released the site back to the hospital on July 1.
Investigation off-scene will continue, focusing on victim and witness interviews, authorities have said. Gohlke said Tuesday that Gatesville police will not be as heavily involved in this portion of the investigation as the Fire Marshal’s office, which is leading the investigation.
