The site where an explosion more than two months ago tore through Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville has been reduced to rubble, according to hospital spokeswoman Carly Latham on Tuesday.
Three constructions workers died from injuries sustained from the gas-related explosion inside the former structure set to be a new utility plant building. More than a dozen were seriously injured.
Outside of calling the incident a “gas-related” explosion, no agencies involved in the official investigation of the incident have revealed any reasons for the blast.
Clean-up crews worked the past several weeks shutting off utilities and preparing the building for demolition.
Latham said the construction will eventually continue, but could be moved to another plot of land. No date for further construction has been set.
