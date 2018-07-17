The Gatesville Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area around State Highway 36 and Farm to Market Road 182 as the department started battling a grass fire Monday evening.
"Gatesville FD and other county fire departments are currently on scene of a wildland fire in the area," according to the department on its Facebook page. "There will be many fire apparatus on and off the roadways. Please avoid the area."
The Herald is working to find out the latest about the fire and this story will be updated.
