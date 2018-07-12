Coryell Memorial Hospital officials released a written statement Thursday outlining progress the facility has made in recovering from an explosion June 26.
As of July 2, the hospital and clinic are fully operational, according to the press release. Coryell Medical Clinic Building 1 and 2 are open and seeing scheduled patients with appointments. Coryell Urgent Care services are also available for walk-in patients, no appointment needed.
The press release also serves as a reminder of the hospital’s “continued commitment” to patients.
“Coryell Memorial Healthcare System wants to remind the community of our continued commitment to our patients during this difficult time,” officials said in the release. “Once we were given the okay to open our doors, we went straight to work doing what we do best – which is taking care of our community.”
Families of the deceased and injured coworkers have expressed frustration toward the hospital and authorities involved in the investigation of the explosion.
Attorneys for Wilber Dimas, one of the construction workers injured in the explosion, were granted a restraining order July 3 in the McLennan County District Court. The order is an effort to protect the primary physical evidence that could indicate the cause of the explosion, Dimas' attorneys said in a written statement.
“It’s only fair for the people most directly impacted by this tragic event have an opportunity to examine the evidence before it is altered or destroyed,” Dimas’ attorneys said in a press release.
Rosalina De Paz, the mother of Filiberto Morales, one of the construction workers who died from injuries sustained from the blast, has complained to a number of local media outlets over an apparent communication gap between the hospital and Lochridge-Priest, the Waco-based construction company with which the construction workers are employed.
The determination of the cause, or causes, of the event are still under investigation, hospital officials say. They are unable to comment further about the cause of the explosion due to the ongoing investigation, according to the release.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to all those affected by the tragic events of June 26 at Coryell Memorial Healthcare System (CMHS), and especially to the families of the two deceased and fourteen injured construction workers,” hospital officials said in the release.
