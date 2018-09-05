Gatesville police have identified a man who died in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening after colliding with a car.
“The Gatesville Police Department responded to a vehicle versus motorcycle accident on Sunday at approximately 5:34 p.m.,” Nathan Gohlke, Gatesville Police Department chief, said on Wednesday.
He said the driver of a 2016 Chrysler hit the Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by Richard Sherrick of Gatesville, who later died.
“Sherrick was westbound on Leon Street and (the driver of the Chrysler) was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection,” Gohlke said. The driver of the Chrysler “pulled out from the stop sign and struck the motorcycle. Sherrick was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified.”
Police still are investigating the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.