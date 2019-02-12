Gatesville police are still investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a man.
John William Gregory, 53, of Gatesville, was struck and killed by a truck driven by a teenager, according to Police Chief Nathan Gohlke. The man was walking along the shoulder of an area road.
The teen, a 17-year-old, was driving north on Farm-to-Market 116 when his truck drifted and struck Gregory, according to police.
No charges have been filed at this time.
