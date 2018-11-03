Election Day is closing in, and residents across the country have been pouring out in record numbers to vote for their favored candidates. Some Bell and Coryell county residents will also be voting for two seats on the Gatesville Independent School District board.
This year, the GISD election has seven candidates competing for just two seats. Gatesville ISD holds at-large elections, which means the top vote-getters in the pool of candidates will be elected to the open seats. Michelle Edwards’ and Joe Nolte’s seats are up for election, and Edwards filed for re-election. Also running for one of the two seats are: Charles Alderson, Greg Casey, Danny Floyd, Calvin Ford, Linda Maxwell and Marlena Tippit.
While four seats — including the mayoral seat — on the Gatesville City Council were up for election this year, the city cancelled the election because only one candidate filed for each seat. The city certified the four candidates as unopposed.
Mayor Gary Chumley will retain his seat, as will City Council member Dwight Suson, who ran for re-election in Ward 2, Place 6. The Ward 1, Place 2 seat will be filled by Randy Hitt, and Ward 2, Place 4 will be filled by William Robinette.
