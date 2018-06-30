GATESVILLE — Darlene Dawson offered a gentle smile to guests Saturday morning while volunteering at Westview Missionary Baptist Church.
Early risers were greeted with humid air and the humming of locusts as they stepped through the church’s back door for a garage sale to fund missionary trips.
Tables inside were crowded with baubles and clothing for sale. Children rushed to handle items on display. Parents were fast to brag about their As and Bs from the past school year. Church staff members peered and pointed through the local newspaper as a stereo spread easy jazz through the room.
Life in Gatesville continued Saturday morning. Everyone knew what happened Tuesday afternoon.
Helping people
Tremors that shook every fixture inside Coryell Memorial Hospital are still felt by the community days after an explosion that took the lives of two construction workers and injured 14.
A city comprised of roughly 12,500 residents had gazed upon pitch smoke rising from the hospital’s expansion under construction and spiraling underneath the Gatesville water tower.
Nobody saw it coming. Nobody waited to react.
Gatesville first responders were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, immediately activating search-and-rescue operations. The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and dozens of first responders from surrounding counties joined them to evacuate the injured workers and the hospital patients.
The Gatesville Independent School District, city churches and passers-by brought in resources throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
Dawson’s shift as a nursing assistant at The Meadows nursing home on the hospital grounds took a dramatic turn. She was told to look after old-timers who might wander away before they could be evacuated.
“Lord, just help the people,” was Dawson’s instant thought.
Dawson still prays for help.
Hospital staff has rallied, working to bring full operations live as soon as possible. Authorities have narrowed their investigation of the blast to one room. Steady clean-up efforts allowed urgent care to open Saturday, and the emergency room is expected to reopen Sunday.
Yet Coryell Memorial personnel still have a long road toward their own recovery.
On Friday, staff met to discuss stress management. Dawson heard some describe nightmares of the blast robbing their sleep. Some displaced nursing home residents have exhibited fear.
“Keep God on your forefront, keep praying for the loved ones that passed on and their family members,” Dawson said was her mindset moving forward. “Just remember that you’re not alone, and we’re here to help.”
'Resilient' community
Gatesville is a city of rolling hills and pride for the golden Gatesville Hornets. The Leon River divides the western portion of the city from the east, and a cruise over the river bridge on U.S. Highway 84 through a steep valley reveals the Coryell County Courthouse that was built in 1897.
Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, before a line of cameras Thursday in the Coryell County Commissioners Court, said the country has seen the city at its best.
“It’s a major tragedy, but this community is very resilient,” Chumley said. “This is one heck of a community. I chose this place to live 28 years ago, and I have not regretted it.”
The mayor said the consequences from Coryell Memorial’s prolonged shutdown are immediate. Although doctors and nurses are operating remotely, patients who had scheduled appointments at the hospital the week of June 25, which include Chumley and some of his in-laws, have had to wait before they can see their doctors.
Coryell Memorial, with more than 500 full- and part-time employees, is one of the largest employers in Gatesville. The prison system of six adult correctional units, around the outskirts of town, is the largest with more than 2,600 employees. Gatesville ISD employs about 350.
The nearly 80-year-old hospital provides “unquantifiable” benefits for both Gatesville and remote areas around Coryell County, Chumley said. Expansions and medical advances over the years, which have risen from the community, have made the facility a cornerstone.
Coryell Memorial spokeswoman Carly Latham said the hospital sustains itself by relying on billing for services. The hospital, now owned by Coryell County Memorial Hospital Authority and not the county, does not tax residents.
Coryell Memorial also participates in the Medicaid 1115 Waiver Program, according to Latham. The program allows the state to expand Medicaid managed care while preserving hospital funding, provides incentive payments for health care improvements and directs more funding to hospitals that serve large numbers of uninsured patients.
The hospital’s presence has allowed for speedier, closer treatment for thousands, according to Chumley.
“That in itself has been a godsend,” Chumley said. “They’re in a growth mode. They have cardiologists, orthopedic surgeons and other doctors I can’t even pronounce that are working here. It has saved so many citizens to having to go to areas like (Temple) and Waco.”
Healthy growth
Coryell Memorial has been no stranger to “growth mode” ever since a petition in 1940 spurred its development, according to the hospital’s website. The petition called for an election for a county hospital.
The vote passed with 814 for and 461 against. and the original 34-bed, $60,000 hospital was built at the corner of Lutterloh Avenue and Saunders Street. The hospital’s first patient successfully underwent surgery on Dec. 8, 1942.
In 1977, the facility moved to its current address at 1507 W. Main St. with 55 beds and $620,000 worth of modern medical equipment after Coryell County commissioners voted in 1975 to create the Coryell County Memorial Hospital Authority to take over Coryell Memorial Hospital from the county. The hospital now has 25 beds, but services have continued to expand.
In 1996, for example, rooms were added to the Welcome Program, consequently enlarging the radiology department and medical records, data processing and business offices.
Today, the hospital is nearly 16 acres with an appraisal value of $10,542,310, according to the Coryell County Appraisal District. It includes a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, an outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living apartments.
Joining to help
A slight breeze cut through a quiet Coryell Memorial parking lot Saturday morning as Human Resource Director Paula Smithhart tacked another day at work onto her nearly 30 years working at the hospital.
Nurses inside Coryell Medical Clinic Building One answered calls and chuckled over work banter as clean-up crews carried ceiling tiles broken in the explosion.
These are steps Smithhart and other hospital administrators have to build upon moving forward.
“I look around, and I think, ‘How do we get morale back up? What can we do to boost it where everybody just realizes we’re a team?’” Smithhart said. “It’s not this department or that department: It’s us.”
She vividly remembers Tuesday afternoon. Those who seemed at odds with one another suddenly worked together to help send those inside the hospital to safety.
The $42 million expansion project where the blast originated will eventually continue, hospital officials have confirmed. It will add nearly 120,000 square feet of facility space and upgrades to existing services.
For now, the crew is focused on picking up broken ceiling tiles and spirits.
Smithhart reflected on her community and smiled.
“It’s incredible to see Gatesville just turn out in these times,” Smithhart said. “It makes you proud to be from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.