Amidst a continuous wave of triple digit heat, events slated for this week will keep communities busy in the Central Texas corridor, from Harker Heights north to Gatesville.
Thespians and performers from around the area will have the chance to audition Monday for a Vive Les Arts Theatre production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
A candlelit vigil for those affected by the June 26 explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital will be Tuesday in Gatesville.
Copperas Cove locals will have the opportunity to find out more about what’s happening in their community at a Parks and Recreation meeting Wednesday.
The Killeen Community Center will host an open house for area residents Wednesday.
Harker Heights locals can enjoy a free outdoor movie night at Chick-fil-A.
Several back-to-school events will be hosted at Fort Hood this weekend, along with an adult comedy show Saturday, featuring Carlos Mencia.
A Christmas in July event Sunday in Killeen will end the weekend with holiday-inspired family fun.
Monday
Auditions for a performance of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one-minute lip synch performance to a song from the movie and wear clothes suitable to move in for a short movement audition. The performance will be at 11 p.m. Aug. 18.
Tuesday
The Coryell Memorial Hospital will host a vigil from 4:30 to 6:35 p.m. at the Long-Term Care and Rehabilitation Lobby, 110 Chicktown Road, Gatesville. The event will be in honor of those affected by the explosion at the hospital June 26.
Wednesday
The Killeen Community Center will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., so residents can see the latest offerings at the center.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, to educate the public on happenings, standards, upcoming changes and events. Specific topics will include capitol improvement happenings at the golf course, the newly created bike and hike workgroup, an aquatics update and current events. The meeting will be broadcast on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and Facebook Live. For information, contact Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation director and deputy city manager, at 254-542-2719 or jbrown@copperascovetx.gov.
Thursday
Residents can enjoy a free screening of family-friendly film, “The Incredibles,” at an outdoor movie night hosted by Chick-fil-A of Harker Heights from 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, building 2000.
Friday
Fort Hood will host a free concert featuring a performance by Izis La Enfermera de La Salsa with a Latin band of 10 musicians. The event will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the lawn behind Chili’s Bar and Grill at 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
Saturday
A back-to-school bash hosted by the Armed Services YMCA Killeen is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Harker Heights Wellness Center, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. The bash will feature carnival rides, games, fun and music. The first 500 children who enroll that day or are already enrolled in the Armed Services YMCA Before and After School Childcare program for the 2018-2019 school year will receive a backpack with school supplies. Seton Medical Center of Harker Heights will be on hand to provide blood pressure and vision screenings, as well information on the importance of good sleep habits, proper diet and good dental health. To register for the Before and After School Child Care program, go to www.asymca.org/killeen-before-and-after-school and for more information about the event, go to www.facebook.com/events/2143605555884717/.
Back-to-school fashion trends will be on display at the Cool School Look Fashion show from noon to 2 p.m. at the Clear Creek main exchange, building 4250, Fort Hood.
Pride of Texas 620, Purple Heart Association of Texas, will host a family fun day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot behind the lodge in downtown Killeen at 410 N. Eighth St. The event will feature free hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans, potato salad and other food, as well as a school supply giveaway from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last. Children must be present. For questions, contact Senior Warden Cornelius Marshall at 254-535-9225.
The Clear Creek Exchange will be giving away free military brat patches, while supplies last.
Carlos Mencia will be among some of the comedians performing at 6:30 p.m. at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, 62nd Street and Support Avenue, building 23001, as part of the Army Entertainment Comedy Tour. The event is open to all ages 18 and older. Tickets may be purchased at Leisure Travel Services, building 136, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue. Advance tickets are $25 for floor seating or $15 for bleacher seating. Tickets purchased the day of the event are $30 for floor seating or $20 for bleacher seating. Food and beverage concessions will include alcohol available for purchase. For information, contact 254-288-7835.
Sunday
Christmas in July, Parranda Edition, will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway. The free event will offer musical performances, folkloric dancing from Puerto Rico, and dominos as well as food trucks, drink specials and a special Christmas performance by Izis La Enfermera De La Salsa. For more details or vendor information, call 813-454-8525.
