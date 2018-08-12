Several events involving local transportation are set for this week, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s new transportation facility.
The Hill County Transit District will also host public hearings in Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove regarding changes to The Hop transit system.
Expect events like the 10th annual Flavors of Central Texas festival on Tuesday and the Central Texas College 2018 Geekfest this weekend to draw crowds to Killeen.
Local youth will have opportunities to prepare for the start of the academic year with back-to-school events including a fashion show Saturday at Fort Hood and a Back to School Bash in Harker Heights on Sunday.
Other scheduled events include a crafters’ retreat in Temple this weekend, along with performance competitions in Gatesville and Killeen Saturday.
MONDAY
The Copperas Cove Independent School District will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new transportation facility from 11 a.m. to noon at 455 Summers Road, Copperas Cove. The facility will house more than 100 school buses and help the district facilitate growth of the student population.
The Hill County Transit District will host a public hearing from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Killeen Transportation Office, 3201-A, S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen, for public comment about the elimination of fixed route 5 and the elimination of Saturday service. The effective proposed date of the changes would be Oct. 1. Go to The Hop website at www.takethehop.com for more information.
TUESDAY
The 10th annual Flavors of Central Texas will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. The event will feature something for all tastes from restaurants, catering companies and bakers. There will be free sample as well as nonfood vendors showcasing products. The festival will feature live music, cooking demonstrations, a giant escape room, six vendor awards and more. Tickets are $20 for adults at the door and $10 for children ages 5 to 11. Children younger than 4 years old are free. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-flavors-of-central-texas-tickets-46299208178?aff=efbeventtix.
The grand opening of the new Sports Nutrition Shop will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clear Creek main exchange, building 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. There will be product samples, demonstrations and prize drawings.
The Hill County Transit District will host a public hearing from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights, for public comments about the elimination of Saturday service and changing peak-hour service to Monday through Friday only. The effective proposed date of the changes would be Oct. 1. Go to www.takethehop.com for more information.
WEDNESDAY
The Harker Heights Police Department will host a community outreach event from 3 to 5 p.m. at Starbucks, 100 East Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. Attendees are invited to get to know their local police officers over a cup of coffee. Children are welcome as there will be activities for them, like coloring books. Starbucks will also be providing pastries.
THURSDAY TO SUNDAY
The Wild and Free Crafter’s Workshop Weekend is from 3 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m.Sunday at the Rockin’ Retreat Center, 5650 Bottoms Road, Temple. The workshop is $525 per attendee and includes three nights of lodging, nine meals, six classes, consumable supplies, a swag bag and more. Registrants will be able to choose from nine available classes and have the option to take additional classes for $55 each. Residents may also choose to pay $345 for the retreat without lodging. Creative entrepreneurs and artists are welcome. Register at https://app.getoccasion.com/p/n/izkuhjr8pflo2mc7w8qxjw.
FRIDAY
Central Texas College will host Geekfest 2018 at the Mayborn Science Theater in Killeen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be a “celebration of all things geek,” dedicated to fostering creativity and a sense of community among attendees while raising funds for CTC student scholarships and programs. A three-day wristband is $20 until Thursday, at which point the price will increase to $30 at the door. A one-day wristband for Friday or Sunday will be $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and will be $15 in advance or $20 at the door for Saturday. Go to www.geekfest.ctcd.edu/for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Hill County Transit District will host a public hearing from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Police Department, 302 E. Avenue F, Copperas Cove, for the comments about the elimination of Saturday service and changing peak-hour service Monday through Friday only. The effective proposed date of the changes is Oct. 1. Go to www.takethehop.com for more information.
Fort Hood will continue the free Music on Lawn series with a performance by Distinguished Soundz beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn behind Chili’s Bar and Grill at 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
SATURDAY
The Fort Hood exchange will host a Back to School Fashion Show from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Clear Creek main exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents of children ages 5 to 13 are welcome to register their child to model in the show. Contact the Clear Creek exchange administrative office at 254-532-7200 to sign up or for more information.
Gatesville will host the city’s First Summer Sounds Music Competition from 7 to 10 p.m. at Faunt Le Roy Park Pavilion. The music competition is for local, new and upcoming artists/musicians. Entry is free and the winner will be booked for a paid show at a selected Gatesville restaurant. Go to www.facebook.com/ SummerSoundsGatesville/?fref=pb&hc_location=profile_browser for more information.
Showtime at the Apollo, a talent show, will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center. Dancers, singers, musicians, bands, comedians, poets and more will be competing for a $500 cash prize. For tickets, call 512-633-6391.
The Back to School Splash Bash will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Long Branch Park for children ages 12 and younger. The free event will feature fun at the pool, splash pad, water inflatables and slides. Water attire will be required to participate. Go to www.killeentexas.gov/parks for more information.
SUNDAY
Express Emergency Room in Harker Heights will host a Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is invited to help “stuff the ambulance” with school supplies. There will be backpack giveaways, a bounce house, games and activities for the whole family, food trucks and more. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/events/438021116680677/
