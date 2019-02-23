The 2019 Lemonade Day season officially kicked off Saturday, celebrating its 10th anniversary of the program in the Fort Hood area.
During the kick off, young Lemonade Day entrepreneurs had the chance to register for the 2019 Lemonade Day at the Clear Creek Shopping Center on Fort Hood.
“The goal of Lemonade Day is to introduce youth to entrepreneurship,” said Amanda Sequeira, Lemonade Day Fort Hood area city director. “We teach (the youth) how to start their own business – a lemonade stand. We used the concept of something that is on their level to teach them business principles.”
Fort Hood Garrison commander Col. Henry Perry provided opening remarks on behalf of Fort Hood leadership during the event.
“This is an opportunity for young military children to try out their skills as an entrepreneur,” Perry said. “This is good for the community and influences military youth in a positive way.”
This year’s Lemonade Day theme, of “I am an Entrepreneur – What’s Your Super Power,” attracted superhero entrepreneurs of all ages.
“I am excited about Lemonade Day,” said Marcus Wampole, 8, an Army family member. “I want to make money so I can buy my little sister a swing set.”
Lemonade Day is the first weekend in May and registration is free, and is open to children in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Perry thanked the Lemonade Day staff as well as parents of Lemonade Day youth.
“I am excited about this opportunity for my children,” said January Liddell, a Fort Hood resident and Army family member. “I am an entrepreneur myself and my children see me do all the things to run a business. I want to empower them. Through this program, it will encourage them to think outside of the box.”
Lemonade Day is a free, community-wide program that is part of a national initiative dedicated to teaching children how to start, own and operate their own business — a lemonade stand.
Throughout the past 10 years, it is estimated that local children collectively raised $62,000 and donated $22,000 to charities of their choice.
Lemonade Day is presented by Fort Hood National Bank and First National Bank Texas, along with Fort Hood Family Housing and H-E-B.
For more information about Lemonade Day, visit http://forthood.lemonadeday.org.
