Girl Scouts of Central Texas honored its 2019 Women of Distinction on Thursday evening at a dinner at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“We are thrilled that you joined us to honor these incredible individuals for their dedication to improving our world, being role models for our Girl Scouts to look up to, learn from, as they become the leaders of tomorrow, “ said Girl Scouts of Central Texas Chair of Nominations Beverly Luedke during her opening remarks.
The event included dining, socializing, raffles, donations to Girl Scouts of Central Texas, special recognition of each 2019 honoree and a special performance from the Troop 525 Girl Scout Harp Ensemble.
Since 1992, over 150 women have been recognized within the Killeen-Temple-Waco area for exemplary service to the community and for being positive role models to young girls everywhere.
This year’s honorees came from a diversity of backgrounds ranging from education to health care, but all have extensive experience engaging within the community that lead to being nominated for the honor and ultimately, being selected by the Girl Scouts of Central Texas selection committee.
This year also marks a historic event for the organization; the first-ever Man Enough to be a Girl Scout award was given to Steve Wright, owner and president of Wright Builders, for his notable dedication to seeing young women in Central Texas succeed, and his success working in the Temple Independent School District.
Under Wright’s leadership, state test scores increased, dropout rates decreased and a Career and Technology Center was opened at Temple High School.
This year’s Women of Distinction honorees are Bell County Director of Indigent Health Services Rita Kelley, businesswoman Michelle DiGaetano, Temple College Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Graham and Killeen Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King. Lawyer Allison Dickson was awarded Rising Star.
“I am humbled and thank you for this award. But this is our award. It’s virtually impossible to achieve any goal without the help and assistance of others,” Nash-King said.
